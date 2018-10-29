PPLS Scholarships At University Of Edinburgh UK 2019 – Apply Here

The University of Edinburgh, UK is offering the PPLS Scholarship to students intending to study for a degree within PPLS on either a full or part-time basis. The awards are offered on a highly competitive basis and are subject to annual renewal.

The Award provides full-time tuition fees (UK/EU or overseas level) with an annual stipend of £14,553 for three years (pro rata for part-time students)

Application Deadline: November 30, 2018

Eligible Countries: International

Type: PhD

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International students

Applicants must have completed Bachelors & Masters degree program

Applicants must have applied or applying to University Of Edinburgh – UK

Application Process:

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

