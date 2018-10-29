PPLS Scholarships At University Of Edinburgh UK 2019 – Apply Here
The University of Edinburgh, UK is offering the PPLS Scholarship to students intending to study for a degree within PPLS on either a full or part-time basis. The awards are offered on a highly competitive basis and are subject to annual renewal.
The Award provides full-time tuition fees (UK/EU or overseas level) with an annual stipend of £14,553 for three years (pro rata for part-time students)
Application Deadline: November 30, 2018
Eligible Countries: International
Type: PhD
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be International students
- Applicants must have completed Bachelors & Masters degree program
- Applicants must have applied or applying to University Of Edinburgh – UK
Application Process:
- Read further information specific to subject areas.
- Complete the application for the relevant PhD programme.
Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information
