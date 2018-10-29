Lagos State Police Command wishes to clarify that Operation restore sanity on Lagos roads/Velvet billed to commence on 29/10/2018, will go on as planned.

However, the aspect of the operation that the deals with the

checking of vehicle documents will be secondary as the Police will focus on clearing all encumbrances that give rise to gridlock in order to ensure free flow of traffic throughout the state.Meanwhile, checking of vehicle documents will commence at a date to be announced later.

It is expected that vehicle and motorcycle owners will use the period afforded to regularise their vehicle documents and ready themselves for the second segment of the operation.

CSP Chike Oti

Police Public Relations Officer,

Lagos State.

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)