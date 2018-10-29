Ja Rule Responds To 50 Cent Buying 200 Front Row Tickets As Feud Rumbles On

Ja Rule has replied 50 Cent in their latest feud. The rapper, dubbed ‘king of Petty’ for no good reason, over the weekend bought 200 tickets from Ja Rule’s upcoming gig so that he’ll be performing to a load of empty seats.

Fans felt that was rude of him and wondered why he would go that low, while others saw it as a real deal.Turns out, Ja Rule found it utterly hilarious, revelling in the fact he’d got on the rapper’s nerves. ‘I get under @50cent skin….I love it!!!’ he wrote, with many an amused face emoji, with another tweet following shortly.

50 Cent had posted on social media how he’d attempted to get at his nemesis, revealing to fans he’d bought the tickets. ‘People think I’m mean so go see this. $15 bucks wait what I do now LOL,’ he wrote as an Instagram caption alongside a photo of the tickets being sold on Groupon.

How low, lol… Jarule’s tweets below… By the way, we are with Jarule on this. Fiddy is no good element! What? A grown ass man? Lmao!

