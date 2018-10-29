Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Working Commit­tee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) headed by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole not to give Senator Hope Uzodinma the party gover­norship ticket for the state.

The governor said the senator would leave the party in 2019 if the president loses the general election.Instead the governor wants the NWC to submit the name of his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, as the Imo APC guber candidate for the state.

Okorocha told journalists in Ow­erri on weekend that almost every politician who joined the APC in the last two months would leave the party the next day if Buhari loses the 2019 election, describing them as political opportunists.

He said, “90 per cent of those who have joined APC in the last two months are doing so not because they love APC, they can never go to an election without federal might and per adventure President Bu­hari loses this election, the next day they will leave the party.

“So, this set of people are simply called ‘political opportunists’ who are not with the people, but always want to grab victory through the use of gun. But I think this has to stop, why should our party promote this and I warn they should stop this”.

Okorocha, who insisted that handing the ticket to another per­son in Imo state other than Nwosu would amount to injustice, said: “We elected Oshiomhole because we felt that he is a man of integrity and we are only asking him to uphold that integrity for which we have priced him.

“He must live that image which he has cut for himself as Oshiom­hole prior to his being elected as the national chairman, anything short of that will reduce his value com­pletely in this country, he should do the right thing and be simple.

“I think people are trying to change the narratives, some people are trying to upturn the truth they want to cover the truth by leaving the main to discuss frivolities. The truth remains that a certain Ahmed Gulak with a sinister mission came here and disappeared with result sheet by 4:00am on the day of the proposed election.

“The NWC of our party disband­ed that committee, despite the fact that eight members of the commit­tee, including the secretary, stayed back and conducted the election and declared Uche Nwosu winner. Despite the fact that Uche Nwosu won the election, the National Working Committee disbanded that Committee and called for fresh election.

“This fact is known to everybody and the second election which they came to conduct on October 6. The same Uche Nwosu won. Now how could the man who is supposed to be facing charges of criminal con­spiracy turn around and say that the election he disappeared with result sheet is genuine.

“It makes a mockery of this country but one fact remains that President Muhammadu Buhari is known for justice and fairness. That is the image he has and let no one or the party destroy this image which has given us victory and that is why we are here today as APC members.

“So, it is not a question of who is a good or bad loser, the issue is that people are trying to change the narrative to cover the truth, it is di­versionary as far as I am concerned.

“How could you, for God’s sake, somebody won in the first election, the results are clear and signed by the members of the Committee.

“Same person won the second election signed by all the members, even when you cancelled the first election and then you have the Police and INEC reports confirming the election and you have a letter from the NWC disbanding that Gu­lak Committee and you also have a letter from the NWC confirming that Uche Nwosu is the candidate of the party and again you have forms given to him from INEC for his name to be submitted.

“I don’t understand what is happening but I think this issue of semantics and sentiments being poured cannot cover the truth. The truth is that APC holds it as a point of duty and honour to declare win­ners of election and anything short of that will not go down well with the people and the history of APC in Nigeria and I beg to disagree with those who try to change the issue from what it is.

“I mean what can you say to the whole world that Gulak didn’t disappear with result sheets or that election was not cancelled or that Uche Nwosu did not win? I don’t just understand what is happening.

“All you hear is rumour. Every­where that they are backed by the Presidency that Rochas should take one position and leave the other one as if we are sharing ground­nut, but I tell them I have met the president and he told me he never said to anybody to impose a wrong candidate or to remove the name of anybody and change it with anoth­er in whatever guise.

“I think they want to make Mr. President a liar. So, what they are doing is wrong and unacceptable so they should stop”.

