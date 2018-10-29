Governor Amosun On His Way Out Of APC – Close Source

The political calculations in Ogun state is set to a drastic change. This is as the crisis in the All Progressives Congress over its primaries may worsen in a matter of days.

There are strong indications that the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, is set to dump the ruling APC.He may defect to the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) with his officials.

Sources say Amosun had already positioned his close allies and top government officials in the state in the DPP to contest against the candidates of the ruling party.

Findings indicated that the officials and aides would be eventually unveiled as the candidates of the DPP in the guise of “consensus on or before December.”

A reliable APC source, who claimed to be fully involved in the governor’s plans, informed The Punch that the officials would move ahead of him before Amosun would eventually join them.

The source added, “The plan is that he may not leave now, but he (Amosun) will [eventually] leave.

“He already has candidates for the three senatorial zones and nine House of Representatives seats in the DPP.”

It was learnt that “they (officials and aides) are to be substituted with the consensus candidates on or before the December 1 deadline for withdrawal/final substitution of candidates.”

The Punch sighted some of the nomination forms of a few of the candidates marked ‘Rep’ and ‘Senate’, written with a red marker.

Some of the identified candidates, who, however, spoke on condition of anonymity to The Punch on Friday, confirmed that they were on their way to the DPP on the instruction of the embattled governor.

“Yes, it is true, the governor has said we should move to the DPP, but I cannot make any official comment now. Oga will join us later,” one of them in the National Assembly said.

Amosun has alleged that the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, colluded with some persons he described as members of the ‘Lagos cabal’ to manipulate the primaries, especially that of the governorship, in the state.

The APC has submitted the name of an oil magnate, Dapo Abiodun, as its governorship candidate to the Independent National Electoral Commission to the surprise of Amosun, who had consistently maintained that a member of the House of Representatives, Adekunle Akinlade, would succeed him as the state governor.

A top source in the state APC, who spoke on Saturday, alleged that the National Working Committee of the party “changed the names of the winners of the primaries” in the state when the list got to Abuja.

“It wasn’t that the primaries were not held as being widely reported. The NWC said the primaries would hold on Monday, but the officials did not even show up in Abeokuta that day. It later changed it to Tuesday and the state government declared Tuesday as a public holiday,” said the source while lamenting the current state of the crisis.

“On Tuesday, eight officials came from Abuja. Of course, you know it was impossible for the eight to cover the 236 wards in the state. Winners were announced after the primaries, but when the names of the candidates were announced in Abuja, they were different from the names that emerged from the primaries, including that of Abiodun.

“Don’t forget what happened also in Lagos; when the NWC delegation to the state, initially, said election did not hold in the state governorship primary. Abuja made a U-turn later that day to say election held and that (Jide) Sanwo-olu has won the election. I believe the same set of people is behind the Ogun crisis.”

