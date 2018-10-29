Fayose Regains Freedom From EFCC Custody – Photo

October 29, 2018

Former governor Ayodele Fayose on Monday walked out of the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

His bail bond was finally verified and certified, leading to them letting him go.

