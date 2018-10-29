€20,000 INSEAD Nelson Mandela Endowed Scholarships 2019 – Apply Here

INSEAD Nelson Mandela Endowed Scholarship is awarded to Africans who are looking at pursuing a degree program at any of the INSEAD Campuses in France, Singapore or Abu Dhabi.

This scholarship program is designed to provide financial support for one or more African participants per year at INSEAD.

Application Deadline:

July 2020 Class:

Round 1:

Applications Open: 22 October 2018

Deadline: 5 November 2018

Round 2:

Applications Open: 17 December 2018

Deadline: 4 January 2019

December 2020 Class:

Round 1:

Applications Open: 25 March 2019

Deadline: 8 April 2019

Round 2:

Applications Open: 20 May 2019

Deadline: 3 June 2019

Eligible Countries: Sub-Saharan Africans

Type: MBA

Value Of Scholarship: Up to €20,000

To be taken at (country): INSEAD Business School (With campuses in France, Singapore and Abu Dhabi)

Eligibility:

Applicants must be Africans and have spent a substantial part of their lives and received part of their prior education in Africa.

Applicants must have completed their bachelors degree program

Applicants must have applied or applying to INSEAD

Applicants must be fluent in English Language

Essay Topic

In 350-400 words state why you wish to undertake the INSEAD MBA and why you feel it is relevant to your particular educational needs. Furthermore, explain how you envisage contributing to the future development of your country after graduation and discuss why you should be selected as the Nelson Mandela scholar in your class.

In 200 words analyse what you consider to be the most significant issue relating to the society, politics, economics, or culture of your country or region today.

In 150-200 words provide a concise but accurate description of your financial circumstances as well as a cash flow forecast for the year at INSEAD.

Application Process: Click here to begin application process

Visit The Official Website And Application Requirements For More Information

