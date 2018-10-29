Popular Nigerian comedian Akpororo has surprised his mother with a beautiful present on the day she turned a year older.

He said his mom just turned 50 years old and he decided to surprise her with a car gift in church. He wrote;“Little surprise/gift at church in warri to my super mum, thanks for believing in me, for your advice and prayers.

“I pray for more strength, favour, grace, peace, health, wealth to fall on you happy 50th birthday to my number one fan.

“I love you so much bcos you are the best #roroking #roronation #roroteam

