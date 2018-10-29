2019 Computer Science & Information Technology Scholarships At La Trobe University – Australia

Applications are currently invited for the Computer Science & Information Technology Scholarship program which is awarded to International students who are willing to pursue a degree program at La Trobe University – Australia

This scholarship is available to students with an outstanding academic record, who enrols full-time in any undergraduate degree within the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology

Application Deadline: January 31, 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Eligible Field Of Study: Computer Science & Information Technology

Value Of Scholarships: The Award is available for $5000

Eligibility: To be eligible to apply for this scholarship, applicants must:

Have an outstanding academic record

Be intending to enroll full-time in an undergraduate degree within the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology in 2019.

Be Fluent in English Language

Application Process: Interested applicants are advised to Complete the scholarship application form

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

