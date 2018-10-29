2019 Computer Science & Information Technology Scholarships At La Trobe University – Australia
Applications are currently invited for the Computer Science & Information Technology Scholarship program which is awarded to International students who are willing to pursue a degree program at La Trobe University – Australia
This scholarship is available to students with an outstanding academic record, who enrols full-time in any undergraduate degree within the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology
Application Deadline: January 31, 2019
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Eligible Field Of Study: Computer Science & Information Technology
Value Of Scholarships: The Award is available for $5000
Eligibility: To be eligible to apply for this scholarship, applicants must:
- Have an outstanding academic record
- Be intending to enroll full-time in an undergraduate degree within the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology in 2019.
- Be Fluent in English Language
Application Process: Interested applicants are advised to Complete the scholarship application form
Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information
