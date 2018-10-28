Will Smith Reveals He ‘Cried Uncontrollably’ After Realizing He’d Married The Wrong Woman
Will Smith‘s first marriage was to actress Sheree Zampino back in 1992. And on Monday’s episode of Red Table Talk, the 50-year-old actor revealed that he ‘cried uncontrollably’ in a restaurant bathroom after realizing he married the wrong woman.
‘It was one of the most bizarre emotions I ever had. We were at The Palm [in NYC] and I remember I had to get up from dinner when I had a realization that I wasn’t with the person I was supposed to be with,’ he said.Smith continued: ‘I went in the bathroom and I broke down in tears. I was sitting in a stall and I was crying uncontrollably and laughing. I knew [Jada] was the woman I was supposed to be with but I was never getting divorced.’
For years, Will had every intention of starting up a relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.
‘I have a thing, I recognize when I see a person if our relationship can be exponential,’ he explained. ‘When I saw [Jada] on A Different World, I knew that there was something in our energy that would be magic.’
Leave a Reply