Suspected Top Yahoo Boy “Otunba Cash” Arrested In Turkey Over $1.4 million Scam

A Nigerian man known for living a luxury and lavish lifestyle on social media identified as Otunba Cash has been arrested in Turkey, following a sting operation in connection with a $1.4m e-mail scam.

The suspected Nigerian fraudster who is also the CEO of Instanbul Entertainment, was arrested after the Danish police sent a letter to Turkish Police Department on 9 May 2018, via Interpol, that an unauthorized access was made to one GM Plast company’s e-mail address.It was gathered that the company paid money into some accounts in Turkey, and an investigation bu Turkish Cybercrime Department led to the arrest of Turkish ED, ZI and N.M, whose companies were used as fronts.

The investigation further revealed that Nigerians are behind the scam and in a simultaneous operation the police conducted in Istanbul on 18 October, led to the arrest of Emmanuel Aneke at a luxury hotel he was staying with gang members O. Popoola, AA Oyemade, AT Fajolu and BO Balogun…

Otunba Cash who reportedly hacked the emails of the big companies that made international trades, and then cloned payment advises, tricked the companies into making payments into their font companies.

The Police confiscated 17 mobile phones, 15 sim cards, 3 flash memory, 4 computers, 1 memory card, $85k, €5k, 5 necklaces, 3 bracelets, 2 handcuffs, 2 rings, 1 earring, Rolex watch, numerous crime documents and a luxury car from the Nigerian fraudster.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)