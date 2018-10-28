Seun Kuti Nominated For Grammy Awards

October 28, 2018   Entertainment   No comments

Late Fela Anikulapo’s son, Seun Kti has been nominated for Grammy awards in the best world music album category.

Seun announced the news on instagram saying his Grammy friends knows the vibe.”All my Grammy voting friends. Y’all know the vibes,”, the singer wrote.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *