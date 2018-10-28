Late Ras Kimono’s Wife Buried Amidst Tears – RIP

Late Ras Kimono’s wife, Efemena Okedi who died months after the raggae star passed on has been laid to rest. She was laid to rest today at Atan cemetery, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria.

Before her death, she was Late Ras Kimono’s manager and also a member of his band.Pastor Emmanuel Ajomafuwe, who officiated at the internment described the deceased as an epitome of love. “Death is inevitable. It is the most grievous enemy of humans that can’t be killed. Our sister and mother has gone to rest with Christ Jesus,” he said.

She was the late musician’s 3rd wife.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)