50 Cent Buys 200 Front Row Seats Of Jarule’s Concert, So The Seats Could Be Empty

50 Cent has always been the kind to put a lot of effort into trolling his celebrity peers. But the rapper, who has been dubbed the King of Petty, has taken his feud with Ja Rule to whole other level by purchasing a bunch of front row seats for his concert so that they would be empty.

‘People think I’m mean so go see this. $15 bucks wait what I do now LOL,’ he wrote as an Instagram caption alongside a photo of the tickets being sold on Groupon.

The Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper carried on poking fun at the fellow rapper when he claimed to have bought 200 seats to Ja’s show which is set to be held on 9 November, in Arlington Texas.

Commenting under the post, he said: ‘I just bought 200 seats in the front so they can be empty. LOL.’

The former Power actor could most likely make a living out of this as he posted a Photoshopped image of himself sitting on his lonesome at an event surrounded by a bunch of empty front row seats.

BUT WHY IS 50 SO MEAN! We still love Jarule tho, lol.

