Why We Deployed Soldiers Around National Assembly – Army

After deploying an unusual number of troops around the National Assembly, the Nigerian Army has revealed the reason for its unexpected action.

The military authorities had deployed troops to the three arms zone area of the federal capital territory, around the National Assembly Complex, presidential villa as well as law courts.The Army said their action became necessitated to

prevent an invasion by members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

On Thursday, there was an unusual number of soldiers in the zone.

In a statement, HT Tagwai, assistant director of army public relations, said contrary to reports that the army “were trying to take over the national assembly”, the troops were deployed to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

“The report that soldiers were trying to take over the National Assembly is false and misleading,” Tagwai said adding that troops are usually deployed within Abuja “on receipt of any intelligence report of mischievous elements that may want to cause mayhem.”

He said it was learnt that IMN members better known as Shiites were planning to invade the area, in protest of the continued detention of Ibrahim Elzakzaky, their leader.

The statement further read: “As part of the routine responsibilities of the Brigade,troops were deployed at the Three Arm Zone of the Federal Capital Territory based on an intelligence report of an invasion by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (aka Shiite) to force their way into the Zone. Hence, Troops were deployed to forestall any breach of peace and security.

“The Brigade wishes to state that media platforms should verify their stories before publication to avoid misleading the general public.

“The Nigerian Army is a professional organisation that conducts its operations with international best practices.”

