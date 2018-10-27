Two New Houses Allegedly Owned By Fayose Sealed In Ekiti

Two buildings allegedly owned by former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose have been sealed by agents of the state government.

The government said the twin duplexes were sealed for

lack of approved plan and permit. The buildings, which are adjacent the official residence of the Deputy Governor, are located in the Government Reservation Area (GRA), Ado-Ekiti within the precincts of the Government House.The contractor handling the project began work about four months ago after the buildings erected on the plot were pulled down to give way for the new edifices.

The seal shutting down the buildings was signed by the Director of Urban and Regional Planning in the Ministry of Housing, Urban and Physical Development.

The document reads: “It was discovered during inspection by the Inspectorate staff of our Ministry that a residential building by you at GRA has no approved plan /permit for the site or bring same to our office to get certification for the erection.

“You are hereby ordered to suspend the use of the building premises until approved plan is submitted for clearance.”

Fayose has been accused by the opposition in the state of using his former position as governor to acquire choice properties in many parts of Ado-Ekiti.

In his response to the sealing of the buildings in Ado-Ekiti, Fayose accused Governor Kayode Fayemi of vendetta and desperation.

Speaking through his media aide, Idowu Adelusi, Fayose denied ownership of the buildings in question urging the state government to provide evidence to prove his ownership of the property.

He said: “Governor Fayemi was only acting out of desperation, and vengeance over the 2014 shameful electoral defeat.

“The property in question does not belong to Fayose. Fayemi’s government should produce evidence linking the former government to the property.

“Fayose has said he was ready for probe and that he will appear in person before any panel set up by Fayemi. So, why the desperation?

“Our advice is that, Fayemi should place high premium on payment of the workers’ salary arrears since N30bn is already in his custody released by the Federal Government and not embarking on witch hunting or disparaging his predecessor. The money should not be used to fund the election petition filed against him.

“He should hurry up to do all he could for the benefit of common Ekiti people because time is not on his side.”

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)