There’s Evidence Keyamo Collected N450m From NNPC For President Buhari?

The matter is about to get serious. Earlier this week, Leaders NG accused President Buhari’s director of strategic communications, Festus Keyamo SAN of collecting N450m from NNPC as working fee.

Keyamo came out to deny it. They now say there’s evidence;Leaders NG confirmed on social media that they have evidence of the said working fee Keyamo got from NNPC for Buhari’s election campaign, and would be publishing their findings on Saturday. We are waiting.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)