Suspected Yahoo Boy Otunba Cash Sprays Dollars On Oritsefemi. See How He Spent Money – VIDEO

Yahoo Boy: Otunba Cash Spraying Dollars On Oritsefemi + How He Spent Money With His Gang

Emmanuel Aneke popularly known as Otunba Cash has been trending online for the wrong reason since the news of his arrest broke out on the 26th of October 2018.The Nigerian big boy, Otunba Cash, is the CEO of Instanbul Entertainment in Nigeria. He was recently arrested alongside his gang members O. Popoola, AA Oyemade, AT Fajolu and BO Balogun in Turkey for $1.4million scam in Denmark.

They were accused of hacking international companies’ emails, learning about their business partners and then using duplicate websites to defraud them.

we understands that Otunba Cash and his gang spent their money on flashy cars, expensive wines, champagne, clubs, parties, ladies and on some famous celebrities. They lived flashy, flamboyant lifestyles associated with yahoo yahoo.

Prior to his arrest, many had suspected Otunba Cash of being a yahoo boy, but no evidence to back it up until his arrest.

In law, Otunba Cash is still innocent, he’s just a suspect until the court convicts him, finds him guilty.

Take a look at photos and videos showing how Otunba Cash spent his ‘fraud’ money on himself and with his gang, friends.

Spent Money On Singer Oritsefemi

In October 2017, Otunba Cash celebrated his birthday. During the celebration, he shared this video where he was Spraying money, dollars on popular singer, Oritse Femi. Watch the video and see photos.

