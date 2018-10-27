Fake Text Messages that Look like Real Bank Alerts – Must Read

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − A new scam is going around and it is targeting you and your bank account.

What you need to watch out for are fake text messages that look like real alerts from a bank.The Better Business Bureau says they appear to be about your password or account status, but following the link may share your banking information with scammers.

The text message appears to be alerting you to place a hold on your account and provides a link to reactivate it.

These scam texts use a variety of messages and techniques, but the desired outcome is the same.

If you call a number or go to a website, scammers will use the opportunity to obtain your banking information.

