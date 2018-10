H.E @atiku and I met with Rakesh Wahi, Chairman of CNBC/Forbes who came on a courtesy call on Saturday in Dubai.

Atiku Meets Rakesh Wahi, The Chairman Of CNBC/Forbes

The feeling was mutual on both sides, I must say we are more than ready to kick start the #letsgetnigeriaworkingagain project.

Source

@JustusOGD Gbenga Daniel

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)