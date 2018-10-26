Obasanjo Visits Gov. Amosun At His Oke-mosan,abeokuta Office – Photo

Senator Ibikunle Amosun today received in audience former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, at his Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta office.

Is this a move to lure Ajimobi to support PDP in 2019 presidential race?

