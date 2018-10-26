emi Otedola Dressed In A Lovely African Outfit As She Attends Royal Lunch With British Royalties

Ahead of an upcoming tour to Gambia, Ghana, and Nigeria, the Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall hosted a lunchtime reception at St James’ Palace for members of the British Nigerian, Gambian and Ghanaian communities.

And in attendance of the event was the business tycoon, Femi Otedola‘s daughter, Temi Otedola cladded in a lovely African print outfit that she designed herself.

‘A day spent with royalty // honoured to have been invited to a reception hosted by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall today

’ She wrote.

Also, in attendance, models wearing designs from Lagos Fashion Week at the lunchtime reception at St James’ Palace as Lagos Fashion Week officially kicked off today in Lagos, Nigeria.

The designers whose pieces were showcased were Nkwo, whose designs are made in Nigeria from end-to-end with fabrics locally sourced from communities in Northern Nigeria and Eki Orleans, born in a rural town in Germany, raised in Nigeria and now residing in London, her designs are heavily rooted in Africa and a celebration of the links between Nigeria and the UK.

