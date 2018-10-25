“The Mother Of Our Nation” – Fani-Kayode Pens Down Happy Birthday To Celebrate Patience Jonathan

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode is celebrating the former First Lady of Nigeria, Patience Jonathan, as she adds a year today.

Fani-Kayode shared a throwback photo to the time Patience Jonathan and her husband Goodluck Jonathan visited him and his wife Precious Chikwendu at their home.He wrote,

“Happy birthday to Dame Patience Jonathan, the mother of our nation, a woman of substance, a truly wonderful lady and Nigeria’s greatest and most ebullient First Lady.

Throughout your life you have been a source of love, strength and blessings to your loved ones and all those around you.

“We celebrate you today and we pray that the Lord grants you many more years of peace, joy, good health, prosperity and resounding victories.

We are on the brink of the dawn of a new era in our country and be rest assured that you shall be even more relevant in the coming years than you were before.

“May God bless you for being so kind to so many and for being such an inspiration to me, Precious and our children.

“You have many more years to go and, by God’s grace and mercy, your latter days shall be greater than your former. We love you very much. Have a great day!”