Senior System Administrator & ATM Reconciliation at Workforce Group – Apply Here

Workforce Group – Our client, is currently looking for an experienced candidate who will join their team, to fill the position below:

Senior System Administrator & ATM Reconciliation

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationLagos

Job FieldICT / Computer

Job Description

The System Administrator must have a deep and broad knowledge of computer software, hardware and networks.

S/He will be responsible for designing, organizing, modifying, and supporting the company’s computer systems.

Responsibilities

Cash & Physical account creation for E-banking, Nostro and Suspense accounts.

Ensures prompt escalation of issues to line manager and vendors.

Administration and Management of Windows server OS.

Serve as second line support for supporting servers and storage related problems by providing timely response to incident management escalation.

Provide a system capacity report that helps in the capacity management of servers and storage.

Administration and implementation of maintenance fixes and vendor-supplied patches in accordance with the bank’s change management policy.

Identifies operational problems and contributes to their resolution.

Carry out account migration activities on TLM Corona.

Managing ETL Ascent tool for settlement files conversion of E-products accounts owned by the bank.

Job Requirements

Bachelor Degree in Computer Sciences, Technology, degree or relevant experience

Specific experience with Microsoft Operating Systems 2008R2 to 2012 R2, and Microsoft Exchange Server 2013

Specific experience with Symantec Backup Exec

Experience with Cisco ASA firewall technology and Cisco switching and routing

Experience with Symantec Endpoint Protection

Experience with Barracuda Internet and the email-filtering appliance is a plus

Experience with VMware 5.5 including VLAN and Enterprise Plus features

Experience with iSCSI SANS; Dell EQ and NetApp knowledge is a plus.

Method of Application

Applicants should send their CV’s to: jobs@wfmcentre.com using ‘SYSTEM-ADMIN’ as the subject of the mail.

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)