Senior System Administrator & ATM Reconciliation at Workforce Group – Apply Here
Workforce Group – Our client, is currently looking for an experienced candidate who will join their team, to fill the position below:
Senior System Administrator & ATM Reconciliation
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
LocationLagos
Job FieldICT / Computer
Job Description
The System Administrator must have a deep and broad knowledge of computer software, hardware and networks.
S/He will be responsible for designing, organizing, modifying, and supporting the company’s computer systems.
Responsibilities
Cash & Physical account creation for E-banking, Nostro and Suspense accounts.
Ensures prompt escalation of issues to line manager and vendors.
Administration and Management of Windows server OS.
Serve as second line support for supporting servers and storage related problems by providing timely response to incident management escalation.
Provide a system capacity report that helps in the capacity management of servers and storage.
Administration and implementation of maintenance fixes and vendor-supplied patches in accordance with the bank’s change management policy.
Identifies operational problems and contributes to their resolution.
Carry out account migration activities on TLM Corona.
Managing ETL Ascent tool for settlement files conversion of E-products accounts owned by the bank.
Job Requirements
Bachelor Degree in Computer Sciences, Technology, degree or relevant experience
Specific experience with Microsoft Operating Systems 2008R2 to 2012 R2, and Microsoft Exchange Server 2013
Specific experience with Symantec Backup Exec
Experience with Cisco ASA firewall technology and Cisco switching and routing
Experience with Symantec Endpoint Protection
Experience with Barracuda Internet and the email-filtering appliance is a plus
Experience with VMware 5.5 including VLAN and Enterprise Plus features
Experience with iSCSI SANS; Dell EQ and NetApp knowledge is a plus.
Method of Application
Applicants should send their CV’s to: jobs@wfmcentre.com using ‘SYSTEM-ADMIN’ as the subject of the mail.
