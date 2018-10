Mavin boss, Don Jazzy is known not just for music but his great sense of humour, reacted to the trending Fever video of Wizkid and Tiwa Savage.

His Tweet below;“MADAM HOPE SAY PEPPER DEY THE STEW O? OYA PUT TWO POMO ONE SAKI.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

(Visited 3 times, 5 visits today)