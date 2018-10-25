Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Stormi To Her ‘First Pumpkin Patch

Stormi Webster just spent her first day at Pumpkin Patch and the pictures are almost too much. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott treated their eight-month-old to the cutest fall family day out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, ahead of their daughter’s first Halloween. And the small, cute and round little squishy basically fit right in in a field of pumpkins.

In cute snapshots of the day, Kylie and Travis showered the tot with love, carrying her on their shoulders and posing on hay bales.They even showed their baby how to feed the baby goats on a day in which the two superstars seemed to fly successfully under the radar. Kylie and Travis are reportedly ‘actively trying’ for their second child after welcoming Stormi in February 2018.

