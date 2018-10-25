Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Very Much Over’ Tristan As She Hints They’ve Already Split

It is looking like the end is nigh for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thomspon’s relationship, despite them having a baby daughter.

Just over six months since the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was rocked by news that the professional basketball player had cheated on her.The 34-year-old mother is apparently “doing great” and “seems very much over Tristan”, according to sources who spoke to People .

Whereas Khloe had spent time trying to repair the relationship, she has now decided to cut Tristan adrift and use her energies on raising True.

The source said: “It’s amazing to see what a great mom she is and how much she enjoys it. True, of course, makes her the happiest.”

This follows Khloe posting a cryptic quote on her Instagram story about staying away from “negative people” an that you need to “free yourself to be you.”

These messages appear to be a swipe at Tristan as Khloe goes on to share a post, which urged her 81 million followers to, “spend time with people who are good for your mental health.”

One of the quotes that Khloe posted on Instagram read: “Free yourself from negative people. Spend time with nice people who are smart, driven and likeminded. Relationships should help you, not hurt you.

“Surround yourself with the people who reflect the person you want to be. Choose friends who you are proud to know, people you admire, who love and respect you — people who make your day a little brighter simply by being in it.”

“Life is too short to spend time with people who suck the happiness out of you. When you free yourself from negative people, you free yourself to be YOU — and being YOU is the only way to truly live.”

If that wasn’t enough to give a clue as to where her and Tristan were heading, she then posted: “Spend time with people who are good for your mental health.”

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)