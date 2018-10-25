Interswitch Stakes N12m In Scholarship

Interswitch Group, a leading Pan-African electronic payment and digital commerce company, is set to host the first edition of the Interswitch SPAK project with N12.5million in scholarship amongst other prizes for the winners.

The project, which is a new Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the company, is focused on driving increased interest in the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects among Senior Secondary School students in Nigeria.Interswitch will give N7.5million worth of university scholarship for five years for the 1st place winner, N4million for three years for the 2nd place winner and N1million for 1 year for the 3rd place winner.

The initiative is a multifaceted, made up of the TV quiz show which includes the Innovation Challenge, the MasterClass, and the InterswitchSPAK volunteers’ week, all targeted at students aged between 14 and 17 years.

Speaking about the MasterClass, the Founder and Group Managing Director, Interswitch, Mitchell Elegbe stated that the session would give the students the opportunity to meet real-life models who prove that success is possible, regardless of existing challenges.

