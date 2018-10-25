Human Resources Officer at Addosser Microfinance Bank Limited – Apply Here

Addosser Microfinance Bank Limited is an innovative financial institution dedicated to improving the living condition of everyday people through value-added financial products and services. The bank was incorporated in 2008 and is duly licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria as a microfinance bank.Human Resources Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience2 – 3 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldHuman Resources / HR

Main Responsibilities

Support and implement HR projects in aliment with the bank’s goals.

Assist with recruitment and hiring process.

Monitor key recruiting metrics, like turnover and retention rate.

Inform applicants about job details such as benefits and conditions.

Conduct new employee on – boarding process.

Provide information and report on data and carry out HR analytics.

Contact references and perform background checks.

Assist with performance management and employee evaluation process.

Support the management with disciplinary issues

Effective management of HR Information system and HR administration.

Attend to employee requests and potential issues.

Implement the reward and recognition strategy in line with the bank’s policy.

Relevant Skills, Qualifications, Attributes & Experience

2 – 3 years proven work experience as a Human Resources officer.

B.Sc/HND in Social Sciences or any other relevant course of study.

Applicants must not be more than 28 years.

Outstanding organisational and time management skills.

Good problem solving skills.

Excellent people management skills.

Excellent communication and reporting skills.

Must be computer literate.

Method of Application

Applicants should send their CV’s to: careers@addosser.com

