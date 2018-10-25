EFCC Reacts To Order Seeking Prosecution Of Adams Oshiomhole

The EFCC has reacted to a suit filed by an Edo State-based activist, Osadalor Ochie, challenging the failure of the anti-graft agency to file fraud charges against former governor Adams Oshiomhole.

Ochie had asked the court to compel the EFCC to conduct investigations into allegations of fraud against Oshiomhole, who was governor of Edo State from 2008 to 2016.Below is EFCC reaction to moves on Oshiomhole;

“Graft Suit Against Oshiomhole: EFCC WAS NOT SERVED

Ahead of the November 19 date for the consideration of the preliminary objection by All Progressives Party National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, challenging the competence of the suit which seeks to compel the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to arrest and commence criminal proceedings against him, the agency has blamed its absence at Tuesday October 23 hearing of the suit before Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court Abuja on the failure of the plaintiff to serve the Commission with processes. This is contrary to the October 9 ruling of Justice Chikere, that the Commission be served.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren said the Commission frowns at the attempt by counsel to the plaintiff, West Idahosa to mislead the court with claims that the Commission had been served. According to him, ” had the Commission been served, it would have been in court. Ours is an agency that holds the judiciary in high esteem and we will never disregard summons by courts of competent jurisdiction. The truth is that the Commission did not receive any summons.”

He however assured that the Commission will be represented in court once it is served with the relevant processes.

Bishop Osadolor Ochie, a Benin- based cleric is seeking an order of mandamus to compel the Commission to arrest, investigate and possibly prosecute Oshiomhole for alleged fraud perpetrated during his tenure as governor of Edo State.”

