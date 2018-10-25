Checkout First Nigerian-made Army Combat Vehicle Set For Use

Brand new rugged Nigeria army combat patrol vehicles have been acquired. Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen TY Buratai will on Saturday unveil the soft skinned vehicle designed and built by Depot NA Zaria as part of activities for 77 Regular Recruit intake.

The first prototype of this combat patrol vehicle which has a crew capacity of 8 soldiers can be dismantled and reassembled as operational exigency dictates. See more…

This vehicle dedicated in honour of the COAS is named TYB (Tukur Yusuf Buratai) ROVER and is an initiative of the Commandant Depot NA Maj Gen VO Ezugwu through the Military Skills and Acquisition Training Programme package in consultation and guidance of the Mech Engr Dept ABU Zaria and National Automotive Council Abuja.

