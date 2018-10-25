Business Development Personnel at Simeons Pivot Resources – Apply Here
Simeons Pivot Resources – One of our clients in the Medical industry, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:Business Development Personnel
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience3 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldSales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development
Location: Victoria Island (VI), Lagos
Job Level: Managerial
Job Type: Full time
Working Days: Monday to Saturday
Job Description/Responsibilities
Marketing for hospital among general physicians and bring referrals to hospital. Bring new patients to hospital and achieve revenue target.
Maintain relationship with referring doctor and give feedback for their referred patient. Maintain harmony between our hospital and Partners,
Marketing for corporates.
Corporate visits, building relationship, increase footfall at hospital.
Sign MOU’s agreement with corporates for hospital.
Organize camps, health talks in corporates and engage them.
Achieve footfall number target and revenue figures.
Maintain relationship between hospital and partners.
Follow-up for payment and close pendings.
Prepare content for the publication of marketing material and oversee distribution.
Conduct market research to identify opportunities for promotion and growth.
Meet sales target.
Requirements
3 years core experience, preferably in Healthcare.
Between Age 25 – 35 years.
Relevant educational qualification.
Knowledge, Skills and Competence
Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities.
Analytical skills required.
Self-motivated candidate is preferred
Good marketing skills.
Excellent knowledge of MS Office and marketing software (e.g. CRM)
Sound Social media and web analytics skills.
Result Driven attitude.
Creativity and Innovation skills.
A team player with a customer-oriented approach.
Good industry knowledge.
Annual Gross Salary
N1.4 M to 1.8 M
Method of Application
Applicants should send their CV’s to: jobs@simeonspivot.com with position applied for as subject.
