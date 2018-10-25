Business Development Personnel at Simeons Pivot Resources – Apply Here

Simeons Pivot Resources – One of our clients in the Medical industry, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:Business Development Personnel

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldSales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Location: Victoria Island (VI), Lagos

Job Level: Managerial

Job Type: Full time

Working Days: Monday to Saturday

Job Description/Responsibilities

Marketing for hospital among general physicians and bring referrals to hospital. Bring new patients to hospital and achieve revenue target.

Maintain relationship with referring doctor and give feedback for their referred patient. Maintain harmony between our hospital and Partners,

Marketing for corporates.

Corporate visits, building relationship, increase footfall at hospital.

Sign MOU’s agreement with corporates for hospital.

Organize camps, health talks in corporates and engage them.

Achieve footfall number target and revenue figures.

Maintain relationship between hospital and partners.

Follow-up for payment and close pendings.

Prepare content for the publication of marketing material and oversee distribution.

Conduct market research to identify opportunities for promotion and growth.

Meet sales target.

Requirements

3 years core experience, preferably in Healthcare.

Between Age 25 – 35 years.

Relevant educational qualification.

Knowledge, Skills and Competence

Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities.

Analytical skills required.

Self-motivated candidate is preferred

Good marketing skills.

Excellent knowledge of MS Office and marketing software (e.g. CRM)

Sound Social media and web analytics skills.

Result Driven attitude.

Creativity and Innovation skills.

A team player with a customer-oriented approach.

Good industry knowledge.

Annual Gross Salary

N1.4 M to 1.8 M

Method of Application

Applicants should send their CV’s to: jobs@simeonspivot.com with position applied for as subject.

