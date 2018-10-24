Wizkid finally reveals relationship status with Tiwa Savage

Wizkid has finally revealed his relationship status with Tiwa Savage, after the reactions that trailed the release of his recent video “Fever.”

Wizkid finally reveals relationship statusA clip of the video shows Wizkid in a sensual and stimulating position with a half-nude Tiwa Savage in the poppy clip, but the 28-year old unmarried father of three has made clarifications on their relationship.

Well, it seems Wizkid has come out to clear the air.

Confirming his relationship with the mother of one on his Instagram page, Wizkid described her as his ‘Best Friend’

The ‘Starboy’ crooner also described the recently released ‘Fever’ video as “very special to him.” He wrote;

“This one is special to me. Made a movie with my Best friend! #Fever official Video !! link in Bio 🌹🦅💚”

