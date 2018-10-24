Wizkid and Tiwa Savage Get Steamy and Romantic in Visual For “Fever” Video -Watch

Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have set tongues wagging with the recent release of the visual for “Fever”. The song which was dropped on October 1st has fans talking as the duo are seeing getting quite cosy and intimate.

There have been rumours in times past of the possibility of a romantic relationship between the two sensational singers and now fans are latching onto their intimate bedroom scene in Fever.

The video sees a shirtless Wizkid in bed singing as a scantily dressed Tiwa Savage romances him and they imitate the poses of two lovers.

The two it would be recalled never admitted to a romantic relationship but some fans believe that with this video, they may have just confirmed that they are indeed an item.

It would be recalled that Wizkid was recently called out by one of his baby mamas for allegedly being a deadbeat father while Tiwa Savage was formerly married to Teebillz with the marriage crashing on allegations of infidelity and drug abuse.

Watch the full video of Fever below:

