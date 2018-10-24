See How To Get 5.2GB Data For Just N100 On Globacom Network

Well every one loves free and affordable data that’s why on that note I decided to make a little research on plans that are very affordable for everyone.

How To Get Glo 5.2GB For N100 and 10.4GB For N200

Migrate to Glo Jollification package by dialling *603#

A bonus of 10.4GB will be aded to your data balance on every recharge of N200 via your Bank or recharge through OneCard (N200 PIN)

5.2GB will also smile at you on every recharge of N100 via bank or recharge through OneCard (N100 PIN).

How To Check Data Balance

Dial #122# to check your data balance.

