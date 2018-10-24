See How Nigerians Are Reacting To Wizkid And Tiwa Savage ‘Romance’ Video

We told you W!zkid and Tiwa are having an affair, you didn’t believe it, now we have proof

Star Boy record label boss, Wizkid, has just released his much anticipated song video, FEVER. In the video, it was seen that Wizkid and Tiwa savage were so much intimate with each other and this has sparked social media.Ever since baba nla dropped the song, it has been treading on twitter and other social media platforms.

See reactions of fans:

@Mareeeeam – Lol pls when did Tiwa Savage become a video vixen?😂 or is this one assurance wizkid edition lmao

@martinsnoel1 – Listen guys, this man @wizkidayo is mad, this guy has loads of mad songs he could’ve made a video for. But nah! He went for the one you guys called shit. Added tiwa savage again. Talk about taking control of your narrative. Maddddd!!

@Elcrucifixio – So I woke up to Wizkid’s Fever video. Mans actually turned someone’s wife to a video vixen. Forget ehn, in this life, just know when it isn’t exactly existing or happening anymore, and officially walk out. KAI!!!!😭😭🙆🏽‍♂️

