“My relationship need not make sense to anyone” – Tiwa Savage reacts after steamy ‘Fever’ video with Wizkid

Nigerian singing sensation, Tiwa Savage, indeed became the real ‘WCW’ on social media in the wake of today, Wednesday after the music video of a popular Nigerian artiste – rumoured to be her lover – featuring her as the video’s vixen, was shared on YouTube.

In light of the video, the songstress became a trending topic on social media over the chemistry she displayed with the artiste which further fueled the speculations that they’re indeed, an item.Following the myriad of social media reactions, the singer has now come out to say her relationship status is not a community project and it need not make sense to anyone.

Nigerians woke up on Wednesday to receive the steamy video for the hit track, Fever, and ever since, tongues haven’t stopped wagging.

Tiwa on her Instagram page @tiwasavage wrote,

“Your relationship does not need to make sense to anyone except you and your partner. It’s a relationship, not a community project.”

