MTN Nigeria Is Giving Out 1GB For Just N200 To Eligible Subscribers – How To Get It
MTN just announced a new offer that gives subscribers 1GB For N200 , However this plan is not for everyone.
Here’s the message they posted –Pick up that MTN sim you haven’t used for 30days or more and enjoy this great offer. Get 1GB for N200, Dial *131*65# to enjoy!! What are you waiting for. #MTNWelcomeBack
So basically this is a welcome back plan
How To Get MTN 1GB For N200
Simply get an MTN Sim that you haven’t used for 30 days – 180 days.
Load N200 naira on the Sim
Then dial *131*65# to buy 1GB for N200
Data is valid for 7 days.
To check Sim eligiblity, dial *559*65#.
(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)
Leave a Reply