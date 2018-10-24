Actress Faithia Balogun Reacts To Wizkid And Tiwa’s Romance In “fever” Video

Actress and mum of two, Faithia Balogun now Faithia Williams has reacted to the trending romance of Wizkid and Tiwa Savage in ‘Fever’ video.The video since its release hour ago has sparked lots of reaction on social media with many condemning Tiwa for not respecting her baby daddy, Tunji Balogun and descending so low to romance a little boy.

Choosing to defend Tiwa Savage, the estranged wife of actor Saheed Balogun, Faithia wrotesee it here –

“Omo mi, @tiwasavage on this…gave it her all. The chemistry is do believable,; that is what art is about. Making make-believe seems like what you should believe. #fever video out.”

