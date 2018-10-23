Uber’s head of corporate development resigns

Less than one month after The Wall Street Journal reported allegations of sexual misconduct by Cameron Poetzscher, Uber’s head of corporate development, Poetzscher has resigned, according to the WSJ.

Uber has confirmed Poetzscher’s resignation to TechCrunch. While Uber searches for a new corporate development lead, Uber CFO Nelson Chai will oversee Poetzscher’s duties.“We thank Cam for his four and a half years of service to Uber,” an Uber spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Uber had previously hired an outside firm to look into allegations against Poetzscher. That firm reportedly found Poetzscher did indeed have a history of making sexual remarks about female Uber employees. Uber reportedly proceeded to give him a formal warning, reduced his annual bonus and required that Poetzscher take sensitivity training.

However, Uber later promoted him to acting head of finance. At the time of the WSJ’s article last month, Poetzscher said he was “rightfully disciplined” and that he had “learned from this error in judgment.”

