See ‘Why Some N-Power 2017 Beneficiaries Are Yet To Be Paid’

The administrators of the federal government of Nigeria social intervention scheme, N-Power have revealed why some 2017 beneficiaries of the scheme are yet to receive their stipends.

The explanation is contained in a Facebook post on its official page on Monday, 22nd October.It said some states are yet to send in deployment schedule, so preventing affected beneficiaries from getting paid.

“Good morning, you will recollect that we shared some information on the status of payments for 2017 beneficiaries.”

“However, for some of the beneficiaries who still see the “onboarded” icon on their portal, it is possible that your state is yet to send your deployment schedule”, the statement said.

