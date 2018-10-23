Samsung W2019 flip phone leaks again
Samsung is preparing its next iteration of a clamshell flagship called W2019. The device is already certified by TENAA, revealing a Bixby button on the side and a new Rose Gold color. The phone posed for the camera during the weekend and today a video appeared, giving us another glance of the device.Samsung W2019 from all sides
The phone will have two 4.2 screens on the upper side of the body, while the bottom comes with a T9 keyboard. The bottom is reserved for a speaker grille and the USB-C port, but the phone is likely to skip the 3.5 mm audio jack. This will be the first Samsung flagship doing so – even the Galaxy Note9 has a port for headphones.
The phone is expected to arrive in late November/early December but is likely to stay China-only, just like the previous iterations of the W series.
