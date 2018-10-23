Samsung W2019 flip phone leaks again

Samsung is preparing its next iteration of a clamshell flagship called W2019. The device is already certified by TENAA, revealing a Bixby button on the side and a new Rose Gold color. The phone posed for the camera during the weekend and today a video appeared, giving us another glance of the device.Samsung W2019 from all sides

The phone will have two 4.2 screens on the upper side of the body, while the bottom comes with a T9 keyboard. The bottom is reserved for a speaker grille and the USB-C port, but the phone is likely to skip the 3.5 mm audio jack. This will be the first Samsung flagship doing so – even the Galaxy Note9 has a port for headphones.

The phone is expected to arrive in late November/early December but is likely to stay China-only, just like the previous iterations of the W series.

