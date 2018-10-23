Quickteller unveils global mall to ease trade

Quickteller, an e-commerce platform of Pan-African integrated digital payments and commerce company, Interswitch Group, has announced the launch of the Quickteller Global Mall. The new service has been developed in furtherance of the company’s commitment toward enhancing easy and better service delivery. Customers can now shop directly from over 100 international stores, including: Amazon, Zara, eBay and Macy’s, and pay in Naira.

This service is created to offer the enduring guarantee for businesses to reliably cater to their esteemed customers’ needs while providing solutions that make daily life transactions easier and more convenient. The Quickteller Global Mall affords international business people the opportunity of having their goods shipped, cleared and safely delivered; all through one platform.Group Head, Digital Payments, Products & Marketing Management at Interswitch, Adetayo Teluwo, explained that the product was borne out of a need to cater to the needs of their teeming customers, and has also been tested and proven to be reliable. He said: “This product was borne out of a rigorous series of surveys, user interviews and user testing which we have piloted with a couple of Quickteller’s most loyal users, and they share our excitement at this innovation.”

The e-commerce platform allows users to purchase a wide variety of goods and services including household items, electronic devices, furniture, mobile devices, laptops, books, cars and so on, from the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US) within a period of 10 to 15 days, thus reducing delivery cost and time in business transactions. The service also includes custom clearance and doorstep item delivery.

“The beauty about the service is that the customer does not need to bother about changing currencies or looking for forex. All payments are done in Naira. How convenient is this? I will say, very, meaning this is something every business person should take advantage of,” Teluwo added.

