PZ Cussons assures on growth as shareholders get N595m dividend

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has started implementing strategic growth initiatives aimed at improving the company’s performance and ensure better returns to shareholders.

Addressing shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting in Abuja, Chairman, PZ Cusons Nigeria Plc, Chief Kola Jamodu, said a number of measures have been taken to guarantee a more sterling performance in the next financial year.

He outlined that the company has further streamlined and optimised its products to improve on key brands and consolidation of existing infrastructure and facilities towards improving supply chain efficiencies.He added that the company has optimised its operating model to reduce overheads and speed to market new products.

According to him, while the competition in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FCMG) remains strong, PZ Cussons Nigeria’s balance sheet remains strong with total assets of N88.1 billion as the company continues to maintain a strong cash position that gives it the flexibility and agility in financing its operations.

The assurance came as shareholders approved the payment of N595 million as cash dividend for the 2018 business year, representing a dividend per share of 15 kobo.

Jamodu explained that the consolidated turnover of the group grew by three per cent to N80.6 billion in 2018 from N78.2 billion in 2017. However, operating profit and profit after tax dropped by 37.7 per cent and 47.7 per cent respectively.

He noted that the performance was largely reflective of the performance of the economy with a Gross Domestic Products (GDP) growth of 2.0 per cent.

He said improvement, stability and access to foreign exchange earnings have, however, helped in the importation of critical raw materials.

