Pastor Adeboye Speaks on Dangers of Internet Marriage – Must Read

Wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor (Mrs) Foluke Adenike Adeboye has charged young adults to seek God first before deciding to marry someone they met on the Internet.

Naijabizcom reports Mrs. Adeboye, who also charged young adults not to marry on credit, made the charge during plenary session themed: “The Indomitable Family” at the ongoing Annual Youth Convention of the RCCG holding at the Redemption Camp.“Today, people receive their husbands, their wives from the Intenet, from Facebook, from all kinds of gadgets. When it is not of God, it is not good. Whatever is of God is the one that is good. No matter how rossy the qualification of the one we found in the Internet is, if it is not of God, it is of the devil,” she said.

Adeboye, who took her text from Genesis 1 from verse 18 to 26, she said is a very common passage, defined “Indomitable,” one of the keywords in the theme, as “Impossible to subdue” and “impossible to defeat”,

“The family must start from somewhere. Because we are looking for a total youth of tomorrow, who will be adults tomorrow, and who will continue to live a total Christian life. Marriage is good, because God Himself instituted it. There is no way we can just jump over it. God initiated it. Its an instituion He planted by Himself.

“Before a marriage can be impossible to be defeated or be subdued, there must be a foundation for it. Whatever foundation it must be, it must be from the One who initiated it. Which means, the source of every marriage must be from God,” she stated.

The Wife of the General Overseer, advised youths to consult their pastors first on marriage issues before their parents when they decide they want to get married, stressing that this is important so that there is no confusion in the house of God.

“When you attain the age of marriage pray to God for the right choice. There should be no confusion in the house of God. You have to go to your Pastor first to consult for marriage before your parent,” she said.

Adeboye also charged the youths to “Get a job before marriage”, adding: “When you fall out of cash, she falls out of love”.

“The problem we have today is that youths do not want to be accountable. When you live a false life as a youth, when you get married your partner is in trouble,” she further stated.

“Don’t marry on credit, pay your dowry in full,” she charged, while stressing that “Whatever you can afford is what you should do. Cut your coat according to your cloth, not your size”.

(Visited 9 times, 1 visits today)