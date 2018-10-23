Nigeria Undergraduate Students to Pass through ICT Training Phase – NUC

The National Universities Commission (NUC) says a framework will be established for all undergraduate students to pass through an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) training phase.

The Chairman, Information And Communication Technology (ICT), Development Committee, NUC, Mr Johnson Asinugo disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday during an interactive session between the Directors of ICT of all Nigerian universities with the NUC ICT committee.According to him, there is no reason we should graduate a Nigerian student, who is not computer illiterate.

“Part of what we are trying to do now is to establish a framework where all Nigerian university graduates or students will pass through an ICT training phase.”

He added that if university system computerises its environment sufficiently, most of the problems faced by students, especially on the issue of getting transcript would go away.

Also speaking, the Director of Research, Innovation and Information Technology, NUC, Dr Babatunde Raymond-Yusuf said in today’s world, where ICT is driving and shaping everything, there was need for universities to put in place ICT structures.

He said putting in place structures as well as capacity would help to drive the education using appropriate ICT tools.

“By the time we finish this process, it should be a thing of the past for any Nigerian university to be unable to use ICT to resolve these issues,” he said.

(Visited 7 times, 1 visits today)