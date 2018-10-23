Nigeria spends $51.6m on seafood import from Norway

Nigeria has imported seafood valued at $51.647 million from Norway, the country’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Jens-Petter Kjemprud, has said.

Speaking in Lagos during the Norwegian Seafood Festival, the envoy said the massive import from the country was the largest in Africa, stating that Norway was ready to partner with Nigeria to develop the entire seafood value chain as well as projects that will open markets and grow new business opportunities.He emphasised the need to deepen bilateral and trade ties between the two countries, adding that there is huge potential for increasing the trade receipt between the two countries which currently stands at $30 billion.

He said Norway was considering increasing investments in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

According to him, there is a lot for both countries to benefit from each other as trade allies with long history of engagement.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)