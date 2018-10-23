Nigeria Bank woos diasporans to local investment opportunities

The Managing Director and CEO of Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo, has advised Nigerians in diaspora to seek appropriate information in order to take advantage of the investment opportunities in the nation’s economy.

Sekibo said Nigerians in Diaspora can invest in housing, mining, ICT, waste management and Made in Nigeria products.

Speaking in Atlanta, United States, during a three-day conference organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), USA Branch, co-sponsored by Heritage Bank tagged: “Atlanta 2018: Investing at Home”, Sekibo urged Nigerians living in diaspora to invest at home and make their motherland grow economically.“The reason why we are here is to encourage Nigerians in the diaspora to invest in Nigeria and this is particularly important because of recent times, we have had upsurge of remittance flows from diaspora to Nigeria and the figures have continued to grow.

“What are they deploying this money into, how are they investing it, there is need for us to interact with them and know where they put the money, give them a roadmap of what is available, show them what we have in our country that is obtainable and where they could invest the money.

“We are not just calling them to come and invest but what is there to invest in and how do you invest. Who do you partner with to do these investments and the information you require to do the investments.

“Concerning the risk factor, you just don’t give money to somebody to invest for you. You need adequate information, you need facts and there is need to know the kind of structures available and the regulations.

“Also, they need to know the boundaries and on what basis they are doing this investment. All these information are required and that is why we are we are here as a bank to give Nigerians in Diaspora all this information”.

