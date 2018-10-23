Firm acquires N5b trucks to clear ship waste

TO fulfill its mandate as contained in the agreement it signed with the Federal Government, the African Circle Pollution Management Limited (ACPML) has acquired 16 new trucks to evacuate waste generated by ships calling at the sea ports.

The trucks are valued at over N5 billion.

The trucks, fitted with latest technology features, were manufactured by Mercedes Benz.

The trucks are to enhance the operations of the company at seaports in Lagos, Calabar, Port Harcourt, Warri and Onne.

The procurement of the trucks was in line with the requirements of Maritime Pollution (MARPOL) 73/78, one of the key guidelines of the global maritime watchdog, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) which has its headquarters in London, United Kingdom.With the provisions of MARPOL 73/78, the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is mandated by IMO to provide adequate waste reception facilities for waste generated in vessels calling in Nigerian ports.

Unveiling the trucks at Tin Can Island Port Complex, Apapa, Lagos, NPA Managing Director of Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman commended ACPML for the strides it has made since it signed the Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) agreement with the Federal Government.

Ms Usman, who was represented on the occasion by NPA General Manager, Security, Mr. Nasir Anas Mohammed stated the trucks would go a long way in enhancing the company’s operations.

Mohammed, who test drove one of the trucks, said they would help Nigeria to meet the requirements of the IMO as regards the evacuation of waste generated by ships.

The Acting Co-ordinating Officer, ACPML, Mr. Ahmadu Fidi Ahmadu, said the firm procured the trucks to meet the increase in demand for its services.

He disclosed that while eight of the trucks would be used in the ports in Lagos, the other eight would be utilised in Onne Port Complex, Onne, Rivers State.

According to him, the choice of Mercedes Benz was informed by the fact that it is known for efficiency, performance and safety. We usually have service level agreements (SLAs) with an authorised distributor/dealer for training, service and support for our personnel.

The District Manager, ACPML, Mrs. Latifat Ibrahim stated that the firm has the support of the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the NPA in the discharge of its mandate.

Commending them for their support and co-operation over the years, she reiterated the readiness of ACPML to live up to expectations of stakeholders in its areas of operation.

