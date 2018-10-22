Representatives at the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) -Apply

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the leading UN organization in Reproductive Health and Population and Development, is recruiting personnel for the vacant position below:Representative

Rotation: This post is rotational

Duty Station Classification: C (4 years)

Organizational Setting

Under the guidance of the Regional Director, you will lead the Country team in the development and management of an innovative Country Programme of Cooperation focused on population and development and universal access to sexual and reproductive health and rights, including maternal health, family planning, gender, and adolescent and youth empowerment.

You are accountable for the effective implementation of the Country Programme, playing the lead role in promoting the mandate of the organization, and ensuring the integration of issues of sexual and reproductive health and rights in the broader national development agenda

Through engagement with national counterparts, UN Country Teams, compelling advocacy, and delivery of effective programmes, including in emergency settings, you serve on the frontline of the organization, validating both the mandate of the organization and its ability to deliver high quality support and results

Your ultimate accountability is to the people that you serve; the most vulnerable, excluded, or marginalized and for the causes that you serve; human rights, sustainable development and humanitarian relief.

Applicable to some countries where UNFPA Representative is Country Director:

You may also act as non-resident Country Director in some country offices. In this function you are supported by the national staff in the respective country offices.

Main Tasks & Responsibilities

The Position:

The Representative leads the country office team in the design and implementation of a population and development and sexual and reproductive health country programme

Through alliances and partnerships with governments, UN and bilateral agencies, development partners, civil society, academia and the private sector, the programme aims to realize the 2030 Agenda in order to make a positive difference in the lives of millions of people; especially those furthest behind.

Strategic direction, planning and management:

Lead the positioning of UNFPA on strategic issues in the country on the basis of global, regional and national policies and strategies;

Build institutional relationships with government counterparts, civil society, the private sector, the UN community, other international/national organizations, academia and bilaterals that galvanize support for UNFPA’s mandate;

Promote UNFPA’s role in the national development agenda, and in the changing aid environment;

Establish priorities for the work of the Country Office in line with regional and global UNFPA corporate priorities;

Ensure that policies, programming tools, state-of-the-art knowledge and sound business practices are incorporated into UNFPA country operations;

Lead and coordinate the development of a strategic plan for UNFPA’s humanitarian and preparedness actions in-country;

Management of resources:

Manage international and national staff providing them with direction and motivation; fostering empowerment, learning and career management;

Demonstrate performance appraisal and transparent leadership approaches that support a culture of growth and development, where good performance is incentivized and underperformers are held to account;

Attract and retain the highest calibre of staff for the Country Office;

Set standards of performance, and assign responsibilities for achieving results according to the Country Office Strategic Information System;

Drive the formulation and implementation of a comprehensive resource mobilization and partnership strategy including donor relations and effective mobilisation of funds; securing and efficiently using mobilised funds and assigned budget allocations for the country programme;

Ensure the safety, security and wellbeing of staff by driving compliance with Minimum Operating Security Standards (MOSS) and Minimum Operational Residential Security Standards (MORSS);

Programme leadership and representation:

Advise senior management of UNFPA on country level issues;

Provide leadership in the development and execution of the organization’s country level policy dialogue and programme, including delivery of technical assistance for capacity development and for humanitarian situations;

Engage national counterparts through effective advocacy on UNFPA’s agenda; build support for programme objectives and create awareness of the role of ICPD issues in the overall development agenda and achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals;

Represent UNFPA within the inter-agency United Nations Country Team (UNCT) and the UN Humanitarian Team; support the UN Resident Coordinator (RC) as UNCT leader, promoting integration of population and development, and sexual and reproductive health issues in the development and humanitarian agenda; contribute to the UN reform process including the triple nexus (Development, Humanitarian and Peace) within the UNCT context;

Drive UNFPA accountability for the UN Flash Appeal/ Humanitarian Response plan and contribute actively to the achievement of the United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) common results, including through chairing/co-chairing UNCT Results Groups;

Initiate programme and technical support opportunities for South-South cooperation.

Programme oversight and coordination:

Drive the application of results-based management and quality assurance frameworks for the work of the Country Office;

Enforce financial and monitoring processes to ensure the Country Office complies with UNFPA policies and procedures, corporate requirements and audit recommendations;

Carry out any other duties as may be required by the Regional Director.

Qualifications and Experience

Education:

Postgraduate University Degree in any of the following disciplines: Public Health, Medicine, Sociology, Demography, Gender, International Relations, International Development, Economics, Public Administration, Management or other related field.

Knowledge and Experience:

15 years of increasingly responsible professional experience in public administration and international development of which at least 10 years in the field of population and development, sexual and reproductive health or humanitarian at the international level;

Current knowledge of issues of population and development, sexual and reproductive health, and their place in the development and humanitarian agenda;

Proven ability to lead teams to achieve demonstrable and high quality results

Experience at national and international level in advocacy and policy dialogue

Experience in media/communication with partners, and public information

Experience in international development, particularly in the mandate of UNFPA and dedication to the principles of the United Nations;

Field experience is essential; experience from a developing, humanitarian or crisis context is an asset.

Languages:

Fluency in English.

Depending on the duty station, another language such as French, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Russian or Portuguese may be required.

Required Competencies

Values:

Exemplifying integrity,

Demonstrating commitment to UNFPA and the UN system,

Embracing cultural diversity,

Embracing change

Core Competencies:

Achieving results,

Being accountable,

Developing and Applying Professional Expertise/Business Acumen

Thinking analytically and Strategically

Working in Teams/Managing Ourselves and our Relationships

Communicating for Impact

Managerial Competencies:

Providing strategic focus

Engaging in internal/external partners and stakeholders

Leading, developing and empowering people, creating a culture of performance

Making decisions and exercising judgment

UN Leadership Characteristics:

Norm-based – grounded in UN norms and standards

Principled – defends norms and standards without discrimination, fear or favour

Inclusive of all personnel and stakeholders

Accountable

Multi-dimensional

Transformational

Collaborative

Self-applied – modelled in our own behaviour

UNFPA Work Environment

UNFPA provides a work environment that reflects the values of gender equality, teamwork, Embracing diversity in all its forms, integrity and a healthy balance of work and life

We are committed to maintaining our balanced gender distribution and therefore encourage women to apply. UNFPA promotes equal opportunities for all including persons with disabilities.

Compensation and Benefits

This position offers an attractive remuneration package commensurate with the level of the post

The package includes a competitive net salary plus cost of living adjustment, housing allowance, home leave, health insurance and other benefits.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to United Nations Population Fund – UNFPA career website on erecruit.partneragencies.org to apply

